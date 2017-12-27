AGRONOMY AND TECHNOLOGY ARE THE FOCUS AT PRECISION PLANTING’s 2018 WINTER CONFERENCE

Tremont, Ill. —Precision Planting’s annual Winter Conference will feature six venues this season with various dates, but the event in Tremont will run for four days.

Farmers can choose which day and location to attend, with Winter Conference occurring in the following locations:

Tremont, Ill. (January 16, 17, 18 or 19)

Fargo, N.D. ( January 17-18 )

) Lincoln, Neb. ( January 17-18 )

) Dumas, Texas ( January 18 )

) Fort Wayne, Ind. ( January 17 )

) London, Ont., Canada ( January 17 )

The annual Winter Conference attracts thousands of progressive farmers from around the world to get an inside look at the company’s products and key agronomic insights for the year. This year, Precision Planting is sharing ideas and farming practices not only in their central Illinois headquarters but also in five additional simulcast locations. Those attending the simulcast locations will be able to watch the keynote and other presentations live from Tremont.

“Precision Planting technologies have made the first pass with the planter the most important field trip all season long, and this year’s Winter Conference will unveil many exciting new products and information to help farmers drive performance upward and manage costs,” says Brad Arnold, Precision Planting General Manager. “It’s also a great time for farmers from around the world to network and collaborate. We want everyone to gain something valuable from attending, whether it’s how to adapt new Precision Planting technology on their farm or learning about a management practice they’ve never heard of before from a fellow farmer.”

The 2018 conference will include topics such as:

Maximizing the Furrow

New Vision for the Field

Optimizing Nutrient Application

Next Level of Multi-Genetics

Attendees will also be able to hear from Commercial Agronomist Jason Webster, as well as other industry experts at Precision Planting.

Farmers who are interested in attending can learn more and register online at http://winterconference.precisionplanting.com/.