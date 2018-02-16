ALB Exploring New Ways to Promote Lamb

The American Lamb Checkoff is starting 2018 strong with the 10th annual Lamb Lovers Month promotion for February. This digital promotion and contest continues the new overall lamb positioning, Feed Your Adventurous Side. The American Lamb Board is reaching flavor-seeking consumers with delicious date night recipes and giveaways promoted across social media channels, through partnerships with influential food bloggers and through Tasting Table – ALB’s new digital media partner.

Tasting Table is a digital media company focused on food, who’s readers are the new generation of Adventurous Urban Eaters. In 2018, ALB will drive American lamb education and inspiration through a multi-pronged custom program that leverages Tasting Table’s expertise in reaching a target audience in an effective and proven way. Through a social-forward campaign that focuses on reaching as many target audience members as possible, ALB will empower millions of millennial eaters to become fans of American lamb by arming them with delicious reasons to think differently about lamb.

ALB is kicking off the partnership with a Lamb Lovers Month custom recipe content on the Tasting Table site, sponsored e-newsletters, social media posts and digital ads driving consumers to the Lamb Date Night contest. The promotion will reach more than 8 million affluent millennial consumers.

This year’s Lamb Date Night contest is offering Lamb Lovers the chance to win the ultimate date night prize package valued at $1,000 in prizes, including a 12-month Date Night In subscription, $100 worth of American lamb racks, $200 to Bouqs “fresh from the farm” flowers, $200 to Nordstrom’s and a $100 American wool blanket. The winner will be selected onFeb. 22. The direct link to the contest is http://www.americanlamb.com/ delicious-date-night/.

ALB is also running a Lamb Lovers Month Lamb Jam ticket special with 10 percent off tickets through February – get your tickets now at https://www.americanlambjam. com/ with this code: LAMBLOVERS.

Recently, ALB also announced the addition of Denver to its list of target markets where lamb demand is trending upward. In the past, ALB has focused efforts on Austin, Boston, the District of Columbia, San Francisco and Seattle. Target markets tend to be large, diverse cities that feature thriving food scenes and retailers committed to American lamb.