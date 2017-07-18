Alliance for Sustainable Ag Looking for Farmer of the Year

Field to Market is seeking nominations for our first ever Farmer of the Year and Collaboration of the Year awards.

The Farmer of the Year award recognizes a grower with multiple years of experience utilizing the Fieldprint Platform who has achieved outstanding conservation throughout their operation, is demonstrating leadership in the grower community, and best exemplifies the mission and goals of Field to Market: to meet the challenge of producing enough food, fiber and fuel for a rapidly growing population while conserving natural resources and improving the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

The Farmer of the Year will be recognized at the 2017 Sustainable Ag Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. This will include full travel expenses and logistical support the winner and their family. In addition to this recognition, the winner will have travel expenses covered to share their story at agricultural events and engage in learning opportunities throughout the year. In addition, Field to Market will also provide media training and feature the winning farmer in a video that showcases their conservation and stewardship efforts on their farm.

The Collaboration of the Year award recognizes an outstanding collaboration and partnership in advancing continuous improvement at the field and landscape level. The winning collaboration will involve multiple sectors, utilize Field to Market tools and resources, advance the mission and principles of the organization. Field to Market will also recognize the Collaboration of the Year at the 2017 Sustainable Ag Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. Field to Market will feature the winning collaboration in a video that showcases their conservation and stewardship efforts.

The nomination forms are also available on the Member Portal. Please submit all nomination forms to awards@fieldtomarket.org no later than August 31, 2017.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your nominations or access to the Member Portal, please feel free to contact Lexi Clark at 202-800-2695 or lclark@fieldtomarket.org.