American Angus Association Names 2018 Angus Ambassador

Sydni Lienemann, Princeton, Nebraska, will represent more than 25,000 Angus breeders as the 2018 Angus Ambassador.

A freshman majoring in animal science and agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lienemann competed against four other finalists for the title at the 2017 Angus Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I’m thankful I had the opportunity to judge this group of young people,” said Bruce Button, vice president and general manager, Lee Newspapers Inc. “It was a pleasure to see such well-spoken and driven young people in this industry.”

Other judges for the competition were Jake Troutt, Association regional manager; Mick Varilek, American Angus Association board of directors member; Annie Landry Viator, past Angus Auxiliary member and Angus breeder; and Dan Dhuyvetter, director of research and nutrition services for Ridley Block Operations.

Finalists for the 2018 Angus Ambassador were:

Sierra Day, Cerro Gordo, Illinois, is a sophomore at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois. She’s planning to transfer to a four-year university to pursue an animal science degree with a communications option.

Keegan Cassady, Normal, Illinois, is studying animal science with an emphasis in business with a pre-law option at Oklahoma State University.

Dean Klahr, Holton, Kansas, is studying animal science and industry with an option in business and a minor in agricultural economics at Kansas State University.

Morgan Scilacci, Baker City, Oregon, is attending Kansas State University and majoring in animal science and industry with an option in business.

Lienemann, Princeton, Nebraska, is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and studying animal science and agricultural economics.

To be considered for Angus Ambassador, National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members submitted a cover letter, resume and responses to two essay questions. The top candidates were invited to the 2017 Angus Convention for the final round of competition, which included an interview as well as a five- to eight-minute presentation followed by five minutes of questions.

The finalists presented on a wide variety of topics. Lienemann presented on Angus GS™, Day focused on advocacy, Cassady spoke about sustainability, production and profitability were covered by Scilacci, and Klahr presented on Angus Indexes.

Funded by the Angus Foundation, the Angus Ambassador will represent the Angus breed at industry events throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a Certified Angus Beef® LLC Building Blocks seminar in Wooster, Ohio; the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Cattle Industry Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona; the Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Annual Research Symposium & Convention; and the Guiding Outstanding Angus Leaders (GOAL) Conference in Canada.

For more information about the NJAA, Angus Ambassador program, or Angus Foundation, visit www.angus.org.