The American Lamb Board is hosting its summer board meeting in Denver on June 26-27. ALB will be facilitating a strategic planning session during this meeting and would like the industry’s input on key issues, priorities and resource needs.

ALB values feedback and invites the American sheep industry to take a short survey to help provide direction to the board as it develops a long-range plan. Visit https://americanlamb.wufoo. com/forms/s14ohe6509rs7zj/ to complete the survey.