American Lamb Brings Curriculamb to Culinary Schools and Chefs

In an effort to educate culinary students and chefs, the American Lamb Board has developed a variety of tools – from posters showing the most common lamb cuts used in foodservice to step-by-step lamb fabrication sheets.

These materials as well as sheep industry information, various videos and a slide show have been combined in an online culinary education program called Curriculamb.

The Curriculamb is designed to support culinary school courses in purchasing and receiving, nutrition, meat fabrication, cooking techniques and menu planning. The Curriculamb has also been approved by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) for 4.5 continuing education hours.

To date, more than 400 ACF chefs have completed the Curriculamb quiz and evaluation to receive these continuing education hours which are used for initial ACF certification or recertification. On average, the chefs have ranked the Curriculamb program as 4.7 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being excellent.

“Overall, the feedback from chefs and culinary educators has been very positive,” said Megan Wortman of the American Lamb Board. “We monitor their comments and some suggestions made by the chefs led to some minor recent edits to the program.”

Below are some comments from chefs who completed the Curriculamb:

“I learned many more uses for lamb on my menus.”

“I especially appreciated the focus on pointing out that American lamb is fresher, and often local, which is so true – I hope this influences other chef’s to seek out and purchase from their local lamb farmers, and support their communities.”