American Lamb Promoted at the Annual International Foodservice Editorial Council Conference

The American Lamb Board’s (ALB) foodservice programs are designed to increase utilization and usage of American Lamb among chefs and foodservice operators. Support for local farmers/ranchers remains a strong trend in the foodservice industry and offers opportunities for improved sales of American Lamb. While fine dining represents the highest penetration for lamb, growth has been shown in non-fine dining segments as well.

One way to reach chefs with information about American Lamb is through foodservice trade magazines. Throughout the year, the ALB distributes American Lamb recipes and photographs and pitches story ideas to foodservice trade magazines. The ALB also meets annually with the editors of these magazines at the International Foodservice Editorial Council’s (IFEC) conference. IFEC brings editors and PR/marketing communications professionals together to exchange ideas, share resources and confer on editorial content for foodservice-engaged readers.

This year’s IFEC conference was held last week in Boulder, CO, where the ALB met and shared American Lamb trends, chef leads, recipes and images with editors from the nation’s leading foodservice trade publications. The ALB sponsored a station at the opening night reception where Lambassador Chef Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly Market served Smoked Boulder Lamb Tostadita with Chimayo Red Chile. Blackbelly Market was also a stop on one of the IFEC-hosted educational tours, where Butcher Nate Singer provided a lamb butchery demonstration and lamb appetizers were served.