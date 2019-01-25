Americans to Eat More than 1.3 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl

The National Chicken Council Wednesday released its annual Chicken Wing Report estimating Americans will eat an all-time high of 1.38 billion wings during the Super Bowl weekend, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

The figure is up two percent, or about 27 million wings, from 2018. The report points out that the record number of wings is enough to circle the Earth three times, and is four wings for every man, woman and child in the United States.

Also, the Council announced it is petitioning President Trump and Congress to declare the Monday after the Super Bowl a federal holiday. The petition is available on Change.org.

National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super concluded, “Whether you’re a fan of the left wing or the right wing, there’s no debate – or controversial missed calls – about America’s favorite Super Bowl food.”