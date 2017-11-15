Analyst Predicts Farm Bill Delay

An Ohio-based economist and consultant told Pacific Northwest farmers last week Congress will most likely pass an extension of the 2014 Farm Bill, and delay the next farm bill until 2019.

Matt Roberts told the Tri-State Grain Growers from Washington, Oregon and Idaho, that he predicts there will be an extension in 2018 and that the real bill will come up in 2019, according to the Hagstrom Report. Roberts is a former economics professor who recently started a consulting firm.

He also says the next farm bill is likely to be a “relatively minor update” of the 2014 farm bill. Others have said to believe that the next farm bill will be introduced earlier next year. House Agriculture Committee staff members started writing the next farm bill about a month ago.