Angus Foundation Heifer and Featured Packages Raised More Than $265,000 for Youth, Education & Research

The Angus Foundation Heifer Package has been the premier fundraiser for the Angus Foundation to generate funds for Angus youth, education and research efforts. Generous Angus breeders from across the country stepped up as buyers on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) Angus Bull Sale in Denver, Colo., to raise $265,750 in support of the Angus Foundation.

It was standing room only in the historic Stadium Arena when the Angus Foundation Heifer Package sold for $170,000 to longtime Angus supporters, Charles W. and Judy Herbster of Herbster Angus Farms, Falls City, Neb.

“We are honored to support the Angus Foundation by once again purchasing the Angus Foundation Heifer Package,” says Charles W. Herbster, Herbster Angus Farms CEO and president. “We strongly support Angus youth activities, and this is a great way to ensure a bright future for youth who want to be involved in the Angus business.”

The heifer that headlined the 2017 Angus Foundation Heifer Package was Basin Lucy 6265, donated by Doug and Sharon Stevenson, Basin Angus Ranch, Joliet, Mont. Herbster’s purchase of Basin Lucy 6265 marks five years running that Herbster Angus Farms has bought the Angus Foundation Heifer Package.

“The unrestricted funds raised by the sale of the Angus Foundation Heifer Package will be put to good use increasing opportunities for Angus youth through scholarships and leadership development activities, supporting educational events for Angus breeders and funding important research that will impact the Angus industry,” says Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation President.

Since its inception in 1980, the heifer package has raised more than $2.25 million for education, youth and research investments through the Angus Foundation. Members of the National Junior Angus Board (NJAB) presented this year’s heifer package before the start of the auction.

In addition to the heifer, Herbster Angus Farms will receive 30 days of free insurance from American Live Stock Insurance Co., Geneva, Ill.; free transportation to the buyer’s ranch provided by Lathrop Livestock Transportation, Dundee, Ill.; and an advanced reproductive technology package from Trans Ova Genetics and its cloning division, ViaGen, Sioux Center, Iowa.

In addition to the Angus Foundation Heifer Package, several other items were auctioned off during the sale to benefit the Angus Foundation, including:

Five heifer pregnancies from notable Angus breeders:

44 Farms, Cameron, Texas — Purchased for $10,000 by McMahon Family, Belle Point Ranch, Fort Smith, Ark.

Dameron Angus, Lexington, Ill. — Purchased for $23,000 by Ron & Lisa Colburn, Colburn Cattle Co., Visalia, Calif.

Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla. — Purchased for $17,000 by Rick Smith & Tari Hoagland, Lake View Angus, Mead, Colo.

Pollard Farms, Enid, Okla. — Purchased for $11,000 by Robert Funk, Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Vintage Angus Ranch, Modesto, Calif. — Purchased for $19,000 by Dan & Patricia Vergith, Lylester Ranch, Martell, Neb.

Several other packages were also auctioned off to benefit the Angus Foundation:

Package #1: 2017 Angus Foundation Golf Tournament Event Sponsorship — Purchased for $2,750 by NuTech Biosciences & Kentucky Nutrition Services, Lawrenceburg, Ky.

Package #2: Royal Caribbean Cruise — Purchased for $4,500 by Charlie & Paula Boyd, Boyd Beef Cattle, May’s Lick, Ky.

Package #3: One Day Ranch Photo Shoot — Purchased for $2,500 by Goggins Family, Vermilion Ranch, Billings, Mont.

Package #4: Relax at the Biltmore — Purchased for $1,500 by James & LuAnn Coffey, Branch View Angus, Hustonville, Ky.

Package #5: Vacation Experience in Jackson Hole, Wyo.­ — Purchased for $4,500 by Kyle & Amanda Conley, Conley Cattle, Sulphur, Okla.

The Iowa Junior Angus Association sold the following packages to raise funds for the 2017 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) in Des Moines, Iowa.

Package #6: 2017 NJAS-Amana Lily Clock — Purchased for $1,750 by Allan & Cecilia Teixeira, Teixeira Cattle Co., Pismo Beach, Calif.

Package #7: 2017 NJAS-Original Art — Purchased for $1,100 by Steve & Julie French, Beaverton, Mich.

“The Angus Foundation is so fortunate to have such generous donors who are willing to invest in the future of the Angus industry,” Jenkins says. “Their gifts will make the Angus Foundation’s efforts in youth, education and research even more beneficial.”