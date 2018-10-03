Animal Agriculture Alliance invites food industry leaders to the table for 2019 Summit

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced that its 2019 Stakeholders Summit, themed “A Seat At The Table,” is set for May 8-9 in Kansas City, Missouri. The annual conference brings together thought leaders in the industry to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas.

“The conversation surrounding animal agriculture has been going on for much too long without engagement between key stakeholders,” said Kay Johnson Smith, Alliance president and CEO. “Taking a seat at the table at this year’s Summit is an opportunity for leaders from all parts of the food supply chain to connect on issues impacting animal agriculture.”

Restaurant, retail and foodservice companies, farms and ranches, government agencies, agribusinesses, and agriculture and food associations are invited to attend Summit and take a seat at the. Summit attendees will learn about key issues facing food and agriculture and gain the supportive network and tools needed for success in their business.

Registration for the Summit will open later this year. Proposals to speak at the event are being accepted through November 10, 2018. For more information, visit the proposal guidelines and form at https://bit.ly/2R5nEe9.

Check the Summit website for the most up-to-date Summit information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA19 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the Summit please email summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Get involved:

Show your support for the Alliance’s outreach efforts by becoming an official Summit sponsor today! For a complete listing of the 2018 Summit sponsors please visit www.animalagalliance.org/ summit. For more information on 2019 sponsorship opportunities, contact Allyson Jones-Brimmer atajonesbrimmer@ animalagalliance.org.

About the Alliance:

The Animal Agriculture Alliance is an industry-united, nonprofit organization that helps bridge the communication gap between farm and fork. We connectkey food industry stakeholders to arm them with responses to emerging issues. We engage food chain influencers and promote consumer choice by helping them better understand modern animal agriculture. We protect by exposing those who threaten our nation’s food security with damaging misinformation. Find the Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.