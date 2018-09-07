Annual Nebraska FFA Foundation Auction to be Held on September 12 at Husker Harvest Days and Online

Titan Tire Corporation, a subsidiary of Titan International, Inc., will be hosting a tire auction for the Nebraska FFA Foundation at Husker Harvest Days on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. In its sixth year, the 2018 auction will include a variety of tires on-site and online only bidding for a John Deere Gator and LSW Extreme Floatation Tires.

“We are so grateful for the support of Titan Tire, Graham Tire and the several John Deere dealers in the state for supporting the Nebraska FFA Foundation in this way. They, along with the bidders understand the value that this contribution makes for Nebraska FFA members, says Stacey Agnew. “These funds mean sustainability for the growing number of FFA chapters, members and advisors across the state.”

To participate in the live auction on Wednesday, September 12 at 11:00 am:

· Sign in at the Nebraska FFA Foundation registration desk for a bid number to participate in person located at lot 628.

· Log on to BigIron.com to watch and bid as the auction is streamed live.

To participate in the online auction for the John Deere Gator and LSW Extreme Floats:

· Create an account and log on to BigIron.com anytime until Wednesday, September 12.

The list of tires, gator information and details about the live auction and online only auction are available at neffafoundation.org.