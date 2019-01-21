Annual Reports Due January 31st, Soil Samples Due February 1 st

The Lower Loup NRD reminds producers in Water Quality Area 28 that 2018 crop year annual reports are due January 31st and the 2018 deep soil sample nitrate analyses are due February 1st, 2019. Area 28 stretches from southwest of Fullerton to south of Columbus and is the District's lone Phase III Water Quality Area. Annual reports are required on forms provided by the District. The soil samples should be taken following the 2018 crop.

The analyses are used to make a nitrogen recommendation for the 2019 crop year. The correct handling of soil samples is important. Storage in a warmed office, shop or pickup cab further increases the chances that organic matter will be converted to nitrate. The University of Nebraska nitrogen recommendations have been based on soil samples that were collected and processed correctly.

If soil samples cannot be taken to the lab within 24 hours after collection, they should be dried, refrigerated or frozen, (University of Nebraska NebGuide G1740). Questions or concerns regarding the soil sampling or annual report should be directed to the NRD Field office in Fullerton (308) 536-2456 ext. 3.