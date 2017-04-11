class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228010 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | April 11, 2017
Anti-hunger groups praise NY farm-to-foodbank tax credit

Anti-hunger advocates in New York are cheering the passage of a new tax credit for farmers who donate fruits and vegetables to foodbanks.

The initiative was included in a $153 billion state budget that won final legislative approval on Sunday.

Farmers already donate millions of pounds of food every year, but say a tax credit for donations would reduce the costs of harvesting and transporting surplus crops that would otherwise go to waste.

The idea was supported by environmentalists and anti-hunger advocates who say it’s a cost-effective way of reducing food waste while giving poor New Yorkers access to healthy fruits and vegetables.

The credit is limited to $5,000 per year.

