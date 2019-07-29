Application Period for MFP Payments Opens

Farm Service Agency offices starting today (Monday) are accepting producer applications for the Market Facilitation Program payments announced last week.

The payments are part of the $16 billion trade aid package for producers in 2019. The Department of Agriculture expects the first round of payments to start mailing around mid-to-late August. A producer will receive 50 percent of the per-acre payment rate in the first round of payments. So, if a county-level rate is $60, the producer would receive $30 per-acre in August, and the remaining $30 would be split between two additional payments, if they’re determined necessary by the Trump administration, later in the year.

Producers have until Friday, December 6, 2019, to apply. Dairy and hog producers are also eligible for aid, but have specific requirements producers must follow during the application process. USDA is encouraging all eligible producers to contact their local FSA office to apply, or find the application and requirements, along with the list of agricultural products covered, at www.farmers.gov/mfp.