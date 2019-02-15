APPLICATORS REQUIRE TRAINING BEFORE APPLYING RESTRICTED-USE PESTICIDES

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is reminding farmers, ranchers and other pesticide applicators that it’s time to renew or obtain a private pesticide applicator license if you plan to purchase or use restricted-use pesticide products this year. As part of the licensing process, applicants are required to complete state-approved training prior to purchasing or applying restricted-use pesticide products. NDA’s Pesticide Program is responsible for regulating the distribution, storage and use of all pesticides in Nebraska.

“Every three years private applicators are required by law to complete training on restricted-use pesticide products and make sure they are aware of changes on pesticide labels,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “Also, private applicators planning to apply restricted use dicamba on dicamba-tolerant soybeans must complete additional training every year. Pesticide labels are in place to promote safe and responsible pesticide use and to prevent drift damage to neighboring crops and plants.”

Approximately 6,500 private pesticide applicators will have their state licenses expire in 2019. More are training to become first-time applicators this year. NDA works with Nebraska Extension to provide training across the state for all pesticide applicators. Online pesticide applicator training is also available.

Pesticide applicators with private licenses who need to be recertified in 2019 were notified by mail by NDA in December. NDA’s letter includes a bar code so applicators won’t have to complete the standard application form in order to become recertified. Applicators should check their licenses for the expiration date. If their license expires in 2019 and they have not yet received a letter from NDA, they should contact the agency at 402-471-2351 or 800-831-0550.

In order to become certified to use restricted-use pesticides, private applicators pay a $40 fee to UNL for training and study materials and an additional $25 fee to NDA for the license. To learn more about pesticide licensing requirements and the training options available, visit NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide.