Angus breeders who have been in continuous production of registered Angus cattle for 100 years are invited to apply for the Century Award. It’s an honor presented each year during the Angus Convention that recognizes the history and heritage of the Angus breed, and celebrates those committed to raising quality cattle through the decades.

Applications are available online and are due by Sept. 1. The selected individuals or families will be invited to attend the American Angus Association’s Awards Breakfast hosted in conjunction with the Angus Convention Nov. 4-6 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Angus Convention is a premier event hosted by the American Angus Association each November, and provides quality-minded cattlemen and women the opportunity to engage with one another, learn new technologies and performance measures, and explore the future of the beef business.

Last year’s Century Award honoree was Thomas-Criswell Angus, New Bloomfield, Mo.

Registration and hotel information is available online at angusconvention.com.