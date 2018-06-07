April Ethanol, DDG Exports Up From 2017

US Biodiesel Exports in April Down 23% From Year Ago

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that U.S. exports of goods and services totaled $211.2 billion in April, up $0.6 billion from March. Imports totaled $257.4 billion, down $0.4 billion on the month. The resulting trade deficit of $46.2 billion for April was the lowest in seven months.

USDA later provided more details for exports of ethanol, biodiesel and distillers grains.

USDA said U.S. exports of ethanol totaled 162.3 million gallons in April, up 86% from a year ago. Brazil was the top destination again in April, accounting for 38% of U.S. exports, followed by Canada and a surprise purchase from Oman. For the first four months of 2018, U.S. ethanol exports were up 44% from a year ago.

U.S. exports of biodiesel totaled 30,649.1 metric tons in April, down 23% from a year ago. Canada was the top destination in March again, taking a whopping 96% of U.S. exports. So far in 2018, U.S. exports of biodiesel are up 30% from a year ago.

U.S. exports of distillers grains totaled 997,633 metric tons in April, up 15% from a year ago. Mexico was the top export destination again in April, accounting for 18% of the total and followed by Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand. The first four months of U.S. distillers grains exports were down 7% in 2018 from a year ago.