Milk production in the United States during April totaled 18.4 billion pounds, up 0.6 percent from April 2017. Production per cow in the United States averaged 1,961 pounds for April, 9 pounds above April 2017. The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.40 million head, 8,000 head more than April 2017, but 2,000 head less than March 2018.