Arkansas Plant Board Rejects Proposed Changes to Dicamba Regulations

BY NAFB | January 5, 2018
The Arkansas State Plant Board, as well as the board’s pesticide committee, made no changes to its proposed regulations on dicamba use in the state. An Arkansas Department of Agriculture spokesperson says, “The board met on Wednesday to consider a request from a subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council to reconsider its recommendations on ‘scientific-based evidence,’ as well as creating northern and southern zones in the state, and ambient temperature and humidity as they relate to nighttime temperature inversions.”

Both the plant board and the committee voted in favor of retaining the recommendations as they are currently written. The current recommendations prohibit the application of dicamba-based herbicides after April 15th of this year. However, according to Arkansas policy, the discussion isn’t done yet as the rule-making process in Arkansas is a little more complicated than many other states. The proposed regulations once again will head to the Administrative Rules and Regulations Subcommittee for consideration on January 16th.

