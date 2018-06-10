ASA Applauds Senate Leadership on Release of Farm Bill

WASHINGTON — The American Soybean Association (ASA) applauded the leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee on release of their draft farm bill, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.

“The farm bill is vital legislation, not just for American farmers but for consumers in our country and abroad who depend on us to provide food, fiber and fuel,” said ASA Vice President and Kentucky soybean grower Davie Stephens. “We’re grateful to Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow for their bipartisan effort and for taking this important step toward completing the farm bill this year.”

Stephens continued, “Farmers need the certainty of a new five-year bill to manage continuing low crop prices and farm income as well as volatile conditions affecting our vital export markets. We urge the Senate Committee to act on this legislation as soon as possible and for the full Senate to consider it before the July Congressional recess.”

Authorizations under the current Agriculture Act of 2014 will expire at the end of September 2018.