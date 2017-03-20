ASA DuPont Young Leaders Explore Issues, Marketing During Training

St. Louis, Mo. (March 16, 2017), The 33rd class of American Soybean Association (ASA) DuPont Young Leaders completed their training, Feb. 28 – March 3, 2017 in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show in San Antonio, Texas.

“For more than 30 years, the ASA DuPont Young Leader program has identified new and emerging leaders for the soybean industry. The program provides training that strengthens their voices while networking opportunities create a connected and more collaborative organization,” said ASA President Ron Moore. “We’re grateful to DuPont Pioneer and DuPont for their commitment to this program and for helping secure the future of the soybean industry.”

While in San Antonio, the Young Leaders participated in leadership and marketing training, issues updates and discussion and were recognized at ASA’s annual awards banquet.

The 2017 Class of Young Leaders includes: Cade Grace (AL); Layne & Ryane Miles (AR); Brock Willard (IL); Jonathan & Derika Spaetti (IN); Alex Brownlee (IA); Casey Schlichting (IA); Brandon & Blair Geiger (KS); Brett Neibling (KS); Kyle Bugg (KY); Mike & Lindsey Gaspard (LA); Angela & Wenceslaus Provost (LA); Andrew Crawford (MI); Matthew & Jessica Swoish (MI); Trevore Brekken (MN); Chad & Monica McCollough (MO); Blake Hokamp (NE); Leslie Hamilton & Dan Stein (NY); Greg Manning & Jessica Harris (NC); Kasey Bitz (ND); Trish Levering (OH); Jean Lam (OK); Jeff & Janie Harrison (Ontario, Canada); Justin & Jessica Rivers (SC); Nick & Shelly Lorang (SD); Rob Holman (TN); Doug & Britni Singleteary (TN); Grayson Kirby & Cindy Dykes (VA); Wes & Amanda Marshall (VA) and Tony & Katie Mellenthin (WI).

“This year’s class is a remarkable group of young leaders,” said Steve Reno, DuPont Pioneer vice president, business director — U.S. & Canada. Reno spent time with the growers when they were in Johnston earlier this year and then again at Commodity Classic. “This year’s class has focused significant energy into taking on the challenges facing our industry. I’m proud of our continued commitment to this program and impressed by the leadership skills being demonstrated already by these young leaders.”