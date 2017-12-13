ASA Introduces New Class of DuPont Young Leaders

St. Louis, MO (December 13, 2017) The 34th class of American Soybean Association (ASA) DuPont Young leaders recently began their leadership journey at DuPont Pioneer headquarters in Johnston, Iowa.

The Johnston training session was the first phase of a program designed to identify new and aspiring leaders within the agriculture community and provide them with opportunities to enhance their skills and network with other growers. Representatives from 19 states and Canada participated in the program.

“The Young Leader Program has had a tremendous impact on not only ASA but all of agriculture. We are very thankful for DuPont making this program possible,” said ASA President and Roseville, Illinois farmer Ron Moore. “The Young Leader program provides training in key leadership areas and allows participants to form lasting relationships with growers from across the country. This strengthens our industry and allows us to work collaboratively in our local, state and national organizations.”

The 2018 Young Leaders are: James Wray (AR); Jonathan Snow (DE); Rick Dickerson (DE); Joshua Plunk (IL); Chris Steele (IN); Chris Gaesser & Shannon Lizakowski (IA); Kevin & Kim Kohls (KS); Jared & Kimy Nash (KS); Clay & Lindsey Wells (KY); Caleb Frey (LA); Walter & Kristen Grezaffi (LS); Brian & Michelle Washburn (MI); Scott & Polly Wilson (MI); Adam Guetter (MN); James Locke (MS); Tyler Clay (MS); Dane Diehl & Erica Wagenknecht (MO); Kevin & Heather Kucera (NE); Scott Langemeier (NE); Philip Sloop (NC); Logan Ferry (ND); Justin Cowman (OH); Kevin & Brianna Deinert (SD); Jordan & Samantha Scott (SD); Charlie Roberts (TN); AJ Teal (TN) Pat Mullooly (WI); Tanner Johnson (TN); and Ann & Jeff Vermeersch (Ontario, Canada).

“It was a privilege to meet this year’s class of DuPont Young Leaders and talk with them about the challenges and opportunities facing American agriculture,” said Bart Baudler, Commercial Unit Lead – North & West. “We look forward to watching them continue to develop their leadership skills throughout the remaining parts of the program.”

This year’s class of Young Leaders will complete their training Feb. 25 – March 1, 2018, in Anaheim, California, with training held in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.