ASA Seeks Nominations for Annual Soy Recognition Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO (June 17, 2019)-The American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to recognize exceptional soy volunteers and leaders—and we need your help. During ASA’s annual awards banquet, individuals will be recognized and honored for state association volunteerism, distinguished leadership achievements and long-term, significant contributions to the soybean industry. The nomination period is open through Oct. 14, 2019.

The Recognition Awards categories are:

ASA Outstanding State Volunteer Award –Recognizes the dedication and contributions of individuals who have given at least three-years of volunteer service in any area of the state soybean association operation.

ASA Distinguished Leadership Award –Distinguished and visionary leadership of ASA or a state soybean association is recognized with this award to either a soybean grower-leader or association staff leader with at least five-years of leadership service.

ASA Pinnacle Award–An industry-wide recognition of those individuals who have demonstrated the highest level of contribution and lifetime leadership within the soybean family and industry.

For more information and to submit nominations, click here.

All nominations must be received online, no later than Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. No nominations by telephone, email or fax will be accepted. A judging committee will be assigned to make the final selections.

Recipients will receive their awards at the ASA Awards Banquet on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas at Commodity Classic.