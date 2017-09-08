ASA Supports Nominations of Northey, Ibach to USDA Under Secretary Posts

The American Soybean Association (ASA) announced its support today for the nominations of Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey and Nebraska Agriculture Director Greg Ibach to serve the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation and Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, respectively.

“Bill has been an exceptional public servant for Iowa farmers and we have no doubt that he will continue in this role on behalf of all American farmers at USDA,” said ASA Vice President and Keota, Iowa, farmer John Heisdorffer. “Bill has always been both an open book and an open door to farmers. His accessibility and transparency as an advocate for farmers is something that will make him an excellent member of the team at USDA.”

ASA Director Ken Boswell, who farms in Shickley, Neb., gave similar praise to Ibach. “Greg is a person that understands very well how different agricultural issues connect — how row crop farmers rely on the livestock industry and how everyone in agriculture depends on consumers, both at home and abroad. That understanding will serve him and all of us very well.”

In addition to supporting Northey and Ibach, ASA urged the Senate Agriculture Committee to take up both nominations, along with that of Stephen Vaden as USDA General Counsel, as soon as possible.

“It’s no secret that farm country has serious needs that require immediate solutions, be they the dire situation facing producers in Texas following Hurricane Harvey , or the continuing pressure from low crop prices and farm income,” said ASA President and Illinois farmer Ron Moore. “Secretary Sonny Perdue has done an admirable job of sitting down with farmers all across the country to hear our concerns and our hopes, but he can’t do it alone. We hope that the Senate will take up and quickly confirm these nominations to help bring USDA to the staffing level it needs to be successful and effective.”