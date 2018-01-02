AuctionTime.com Sells Over $109 Million In December Online-Only Auctions, Ends Highest Grossing Year To Date

AuctionTime.com capped 2017 by selling over $109 million (GAP) in equipment over the month of December in its annual end-of-year auctions. The sales included nearly 11,000 items up for auction, primarily farm and agriculture equipment, heavy machinery, and commercial trucks and trailers. In total, assets sold in the four multi-day December sales received bids from over 18,000 unique bidders from all 50 U.S. states and 53 countries worldwide including Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Cambodia, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Germany, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, The Bahamas, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turks-Caicos, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zambia.

“AuctionTime.com’s successful year-end auctions and exponential growth in 2017 overall are telling of its value to both buyers and sellers on a global scale,” explains Sandhills Publishing’s Director of New Products Evan Welch. “The platform makes it easy not only for sellers to quickly and cost-effectively list and advertise equipment at auction, but for buyers all over the world to participate in weekly online sales.”

The online-only auction platform is powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, TractorHouse, and Truck Paper, and includes hundreds of thousands of active listings for upcoming auction items from qualified sellers around the world with auctions held every week. New auction listings are added constantly, and bidding is easy with free bidder registration, no buyer fees, and no hidden reserves.

Highlights From December Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: Over $109 million

Total participating bidders: More than 18,000

Total assets listed: Nearly 11,000

2011 Metso LT1213

Final bid: $161,000

Apollo Equipment Company

2015 Deere 135G

Final bid: $105,000

Rent Equip

2009 Morooka MST2200VD

Final bid: $95,400

Frey & Sons Inc

2012 Kenworth T800 Dump Truck

Final bid: $102,600

Hamilton Auction Company

2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Final bid: $101,000

Double D Auctions

2012 Kenworth W900

Final bid: $95,100

Hamilton Auction Company

2016 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadratic

Final bid: $300,400

Matejcek Implement

2016 John Deere S690

Final bid: $259,000

GreenMark Equipment

2013 John Deere 9510RT

Final bid: $181,100

RDO Equipment Co.