(AUDIO) 2017 HRW Wheat Tour Will Start with a Bang

The 2017 Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour, put on by the Wheat Quality Council, is set to kick off Tuesday. The tour promises to be unlike many others as scouts will be out in fields that have just been snowed on.

Anywhere from 6-22in of snow fell across much of wheat country this past weekend following a week of cool, wet, weather. Early reports indicate severe damage to much of this year’s crop but more accurate reports will be released as the tour heads out starting in Manhattan on Tuesday.

“I’ve done this for over 35 years now and I can’t remember this kind of a snow event, you know, associated with this late in the season. So, this is really going to be territory for our group that nobody is going to be real familiar with as to just what we’re looking at and what kind of damage maybe this can do.” – Wheat Quality Council Executive Vice President, Dave Green

