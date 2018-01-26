class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286731 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
*AUDIO* Cattle on Feed Report | KRVN Radio

*AUDIO* Cattle on Feed Report

BY John A. Harrington DTN Livestock Analyst | January 26, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
*AUDIO* Cattle on Feed Report

Cattle on Feed Report :   USDA Actual     Average      Guess Range

Cattle on Feed January 1   108.0%                 107.5%         107.0-108.0%

Placed in December            101.0%                 97.0%           93.5-100.5%

Marketed in December       99.0%                    98.5%           98.0-100.5%

The Jan. 1 on-feed report just released looks generally well anticipated. The December placement total turned out to be a bit larger than anticipated, but probably not seen as a greater shocker. With the 2017 placement record now complete, only February of last year saw feedlot in-movement fall below the previous year. December marketing did fall somewhat below late 2016, but keep in mind that last month contained one fewer business days than the year before. We see little here that will push futures one way or the other when business resumes on Monday.

Listen Here: http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-3338

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments