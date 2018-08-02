(AUDIO) Environmental Stewardship Highlighted at NCBA Summer Meeting

Denver, CO– The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association summer business meeting is underway in Denver this week. The NCBA’s Environmental Stewardship Awards Reception kicked things off Wednesday night highlighting six different operations from across the U.S..

From New York to Hawaii, producers were recognized for stewardship on their operations. Each is a regional winner and a national winner will be named at their upcoming annual convention in New Orleans, January 2019.

Region II winner, Landuyt Land and Livestock, Walnut Grove MN, was featured for their many efforts to implement practices that keep stewardship of natural resources top of mind. Mike Landuyt, talks below about these practices and the benefits they’ve seen as a result.

Mike Landuyt, Landuyt Land and Livestock

Other region winners included: