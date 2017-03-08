(AUDIO) KLA Initiates Relief Effort For 2017 Wildfire Victims

Wildfires in more than 20 Kansas counties March 6 have prompted KLA to begin accepting donations of feed, fencing supplies and cash for affected ranchers. Those in the hardest hit areas lost a considerable amount of fence, forage resources, harvested feed and an undetermined number of cattle. Ranch homes and outbuildings also were among the losses.

KLA is organizing hay and fencing material donations for delivery to affected areas in Kansas. To make in-kind donations, call KLA at (785) 273-5115.

Cash donations can be made through the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF), KLA’s charitable arm, by going towww.kla.org/donationform.aspx. Stockgrowers Bank of Ashland has donated $25,000 to KLF as seed money for the relief effort. Donations will be used to assist ranchers affected by wildfire. KLF is a 501 c(3) organization. Donations to the foundation are tax deductible.

Audio with KLA can be found here…http://bit.ly/2mFCwUh