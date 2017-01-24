(AUDIO) Lower Republican NRD Penalizes Estate for Flowmeter Tampering

The Lower Republican NRD in Alma has taken action against an estate in their district for tampering with flow meters.

Lower Republican Manager Mike Clements told the Rural Radio Network that an employee from the N-R-D found five flowmeters on the Gerald Schluntz estate that had been tampered with in July.

Clements says, “Long story short, we had a series of public hearings, testimony was presented and the board made a recommendation Thursday for our attorney to draft an order that would de-certify 1,100 irrigated acres.”

Clements says in February the Lower Republican Board will again take up the case and consider the draft from their attorney to ban irrigation from that land.

We asked him if their decision sends a message to those who might try the same thing? Clements responded, “I hate to say that, but, yeah. I really think a message needs to be sent that the board will not tolerate acts like and if they do occur, the penalties will be stringent.”

Clements also says the ban on decertifying those acres would be a permanent one, even if the land changes ownership.

The Lower Republican Board also voted last week on a separate case where a landowner in the district near Riverton which opted out of irrigating 310 acres and subsequently paying the occupation tax. The tenant did end up irrigating a majority of the acres without the NRD being notified. In response, board voted to withhold 9″ of water allocation for the coming irrigation season.

