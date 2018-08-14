class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329027 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Meetings Held to Address Late Season Corn, Soybean Hail Damage

BY RRN Staff | August 14, 2018
NE Extension educators held public meetings Aug. 13th in Utica and Central City following an Aug. 6 hail storm that moved through the areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed Utica suffered from 1.5 inch hail that damaged windows, siding, and crops.

The meeting was organized to educate producers and others on what to expect for crop progression and explore options moving forward.

NE Extension Specialists who presented at the meetings include:

  • Mary Drewnoski, Extension Beef Nutritionist
  • Daren Redfearn, Extension Forage Specialist
  • Justin McMechan, Extension Cropping Systems
  • Steve Melvin, Extension Educator
  • Jenny Rees, Extension Educator

Listen to audio with Jenny Rees and Justin McMechan.

 

