Audio* Mexico Considering Protections in NAFTA

A potential counter proposal by Mexico could limit pork leg imports from the United States under the North American Free Trade Agreement. As renegotiation efforts continue, Mexico may counter a proposal U.S. trade officials are considering that would give seasonal fruit and vegetable farmers added protection, according to Reuters.

The U.S. is considering a proposal to protect certain products by making it easier for U.S. seasonal produce growers to launch anti-dumping cases against Mexico. Pork leg exports from the U.S. to Mexico account for the bulk of exports and are used in some of Mexico’s most popular dishes.

Some Mexican agricultural leaders have said that dairy and chicken could also be deemed sensitive, though those products have not been mentioned by those included in the trade talks.

American Farm Bureau Federation trade adviser Dave Salmonsen says the produce protections are not in the bag yet…

Salmonsen says the Southeast U.S. produce industry, especially tomatoes, wants anti-dumping protections against Mexico for seasonal fruits and vegetables.

U.S. law doesn’t currently allow protection on a seasonal basis, and other U.S. farm sectors, most recently the pork industry, have worried Mexico could seek similar protections for its livestock sector.