Flour millers from Nigeria and South Africa will be in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Minnesota June 18 to 29, 2017, as part of a trade team sponsored by U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) and wheat commissions from those states.

Gerald Theus, Deputy Regional Director with USW located in South Africa, says South Africa was the largest importer of hard red winter wheat last year. He discusses the trade mission and the importance of this year’s crop to them in this interview.