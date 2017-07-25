(AUDIO) Record Numbers of Western Bean Cutworm in NE

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249919 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jesse Harding | July 25, 2017
Photo Courtesy of Jeff Bradshaw

If you have seen more Western Bean Cutworms than normal, you are not alone. The University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) Extension is running black light tests across the state to see insect levels.

“We’ve seen record numbers of moths,” said Jeff Bradshaw, UNL Extension Entomologist located at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.   He says it is an important pest of corn and in the top two for dry beans and is encouraging producers to scout for egg masses now.

Photo courtesy of Julie Peterson. Egg mass ages: A) white/cream day 1-2, B) tan ring to all tan egg day 2-4, C) purple to hatched day 4-7 [4-7 total days]
Even if you have treated fields, Bradshaw says it is important to go back and check that management practices are working. He encourages farmers to reach out to extension if there are any questions.

The full interview with Bradshaw can be found here.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
