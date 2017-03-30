(AUDIO) United States Hog Inventory Up 4 Percent

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1, 2017 was

71.0 million head. This was up 4 percent from March 1, 2016, but down 1 percent from December 1, 2016.

Breeding inventory, at 6.07 million head, was up 1 percent from last year, but down slightly from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 64.9 million head, was up 4 percent from last year, but down 1 percent from last quarter.

The December 2016-February 2017 pig crop, at 31.4 million head, was up 4 percent from 2016. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.01 million head, up 3 percent from 2016. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high of 10.43 for the December-February period, compared to 10.30 last year. Pigs saved per litter by size of operation ranged from 8.00 for operations with 1-99 hogs and pigs to 10.50 for operations with more than 5,000 hogs and pigs.

United States hog producers intend to have 3.01 million sows farrow during the March-May 2017 quarter, up 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period in 2016, and up 5 percent from 2015. Intended farrowings for June-August 2017, at 3.05 million sows, are down slightly from 2016, but up 1 percent from 2015.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48 percent of the total United States hog inventory, the same as previous year.

Jerry Stowell, Country Futures, provides commentary on today’s report below.