(AUDIO) USDA App Gives Advance Notice of Heat Stress Events for Cattle Producers

An agriculture engineer with USDA, out of the Meat Animal Research Center (MARC), created a smart phone application “app” to assist in early detection of heat stress events for cattle. It is available in both Google Play and the App Store.

Any location can be marked, within the app, and set to send possible events in advanced. The app uses the weather forecast-related factors like high temperatures, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation to predict the potential for heat stress in cattle.

The interview with Dr. Tami Brown-Brandl, discussing the app and how to prepare for heat stress, can be found here.