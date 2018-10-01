(AUDIO) USDA Crop Progress- Soybean Harvest Slows While Corn Harvest Speeds Along

OMAHA (DTN) — The U.S. soybean harvest slowed last week while the corn harvest continued to speed along, USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service said in its weekly Crop Progress report on Monday.

USDA Crop Progress & Condition (10/1) Week Ending Sept. 30th

As of Sunday, Sept. 30, 26% of corn was harvested nationwide, 9 percentage points ahead of the average pace of 17%. That was further ahead of normal than the previous week when harvest was 5 percentage points ahead of average.

The soybean harvest, on the other hand, slowed last week. As of Sunday, 23% of the crop was harvested, just 3 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 20%. That compares to the previous week when harvest was 6 percentage points ahead of average.

Meanwhile, both crops continued to reach maturity ahead of the normal pace. Eighty-six percent of corn was mature, 15 percent ahead of the average of 71%. Soybeans were 83% dropping leaves, 8 percentage points ahead of the average of 75%.

Nationwide, condition ratings for both corn and soybeans were unchanged from the previous week with corn rated 69% good to excellent and soybeans rated 68% good to excellent.

Winter wheat planting jumped again from 28% the previous week to 43% finished last week. That’s ahead of 34% at the same time last year and also slightly ahead of the five-year average of 40%. Winter wheat emerged, at 14%, was ahead of last year’s 10% but equal to the average pace.

Sorghum coloring was 97%, ahead of the five-year average of 95%. Sorghum mature was estimated at 62%, slightly ahead of 59% at the same time last year but near the five-year average of 63%. Thirty-four percent of the sorghum crop was harvested as of Sunday, behind the average pace of 36%.

Seventy percent of rice was harvested as of Sunday, behind last year’s 76% but equal to the five-year average. Sixty-seven percent of cotton had bolls opening, equal to the average. Nineteen percent of cotton was harvested, ahead of last year’s 17% and also ahead of the average pace of 13%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Mature 86 72 66 71 Corn Harvested 26 16 16 17 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 83 71 78 75 Soybeans Harvested 23 14 20 20 Winter Wheat Planted 43 28 34 40 Winter Wheat Emerged 14 NA 10 14 Cotton Bolls Opening 67 58 66 67 Cotton Harvested 19 16 17 13 Sorghum Coloring 97 94 93 95 Sorghum Mature 62 50 59 63 Sorghum Harvested 34 30 34 36 Rice Harvested 70 65 76 70

