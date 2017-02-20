Aurora Cooperative to Host Two-Day Annual Meeting Event

The Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company will be hosting its annual meeting on Feb. 27 and 28 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island. The two-day event will include owner profitability workshops on Feb. 27 and the business meeting along with featured speakers Col. Greg Gadson and Governor Pete Ricketts on the 28th.

The owner profitability workshops on Monday will feature, Georgia farmer Randy Dowdy. Dowdy is the 2016 soybean yield record holder after growing 171.8 bushel soybeans. Attendees will have two opportunities on the 27th to hear his secrets to soybean success. Other workshop speakers that day will include Al Dutcher, Extension Agricultural Climatologist; Daryl Erickson, INTL FC Stone; Craig Peitig, AGP’s Director of Export Trading; Ryan Sherwood, Aurora Cooperative Vice President of Grain Merchandising; Jeff Stolle, Vice President of Marketing for Nebraska Cattlemen.

Registration for Feb. 27 will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to be served. The owner profitability workshops will kick off at 12 p.m. A reception with cocktails and appetizers will be held after the workshops until 7 p.m. Both days will include a silent auction with funds going to the newly formed Aurora Cooperative Coworker Crisis Fund. This fund was created to assist employees and their families with serious medical issues.

“We are excited to host this two-day event that is focused on our owners, their profitability and how we put their equity to work for their cooperative,” said Aurora Cooperative CEO Chris Vincent.

Registration for Feb. 28 will begin at 8 a.m. Aurora Cooperative will have staff on hand from all divisions to visit about products and services throughout the day. The stockholders’ business meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Governor Pete Ricketts will be giving some remarks on property taxes and other agricultural topics before Aurora Cooperative CEO Chris Vincent’s address.

Decorated Army Commander Col. Greg Gadson will begin his presentation before lunch at 11:15 a.m. Gadson has survived the very worst of war, but this highly decorated American soldier has not been defeated by unfortunate circumstances; instead, his life is a portrait of courage in the face of great adversity. Gadson understands that hard work and determination are key factors in overcoming lifealtering setbacks. His biggest challenge happened in Iraq when an IED attack led to both of his legs being amputated above the knees. The Aurora Cooperative is honored to have Col. Gadson be a part of this two day event.

Aurora Cooperative encourages those interested in attending this two-day event to pre-register online at auroracoop.com, or contact Member Services Representative Amanda Buchfinck at 402-694-2106 or abuchfinck@auroracoop.com.