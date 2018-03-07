Barb Cooksley, Custer County Rancher, Joins the One Nebraska Coalition Board

The One Nebraska Coalition is pleased to announce that Barb Cooksley of Anselmo, Neb. has joined the Board of Directors. Cooksley is a rancher and former President of the Nebraska Cattlemen board. She is an active member of Ag Builders and understands the vital role that the University of Nebraska plays in Nebraska’s economy, rural communities and agriculture.

“Livestock and crop production are at the heart of Nebraska’s economy, and the University of Nebraska plays a significant role in helping those of us working in agriculture and ag-related industries improve our outcomes,” Cooksley said.

The University’s groundbreaking academic research on farming and ranching – including water usage, food security and crop production – helps nearly seventy-five percent of Nebraska farmers and ranchers boost crop and animal productivity. The University’s Agricultural Research Division currently has 300 research projects throughout Nebraska.

The University of Nebraska’s Extension program educates Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers on pests, ag technology, efficient water use, ag-related economics, weed control, soil production, livestock management and more. Additionally, the University of Nebraska’s 4-H program helps 140,000 Nebraska students develop life skills every year.

“From 4-H through college, and beyond, Nebraska’s next generation of ranchers and farmers are being trained and educated through the University of Nebraska,” Cooksley said. “And the University’s contributions to agricultural research is vital to keeping Nebraska’s economy strong.”

The University of Nebraska research boosts the Nebraska economy by $385 million annually. According to an independent economic study in 2016, the University of Nebraska’s annual impact on the state is $3.9 billion – a 6-to-1 return on every dollar the state invests.

The One Nebraska Coalition is a statewide network that advocates for the University of Nebraska, its 53,000 students and its vital role in growing Nebraska’s workforce, economy and quality of life.

The coalition’s other board members are Tom Henning, CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing in Kearney; Former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood of Norfolk; Leslie Andersen, President and CEO of Bank of Bennington; and Tonn Ostergard, CEO of Crete Carrier Corp. in Lincoln.