Battle of the Beverages — Friday Five

In this week’s Friday Five episode, we have two stories that will take you overseas, two stories that tackle consumer food preferences, and one story that addresses the government shutdown. Can you guess what we’ll be talking about?

Here’s a sneak peek: One in five consumers think plant-based imitators should be called milk.

Need another peek? The Nebraska FFA State Officer Team traveled over 9,000 miles to South Africa to learn more about the country’s agriculture practices, culture and trade relations with the United States!

STORIES:

5. Survey: Only 1-in5 Consumers Think plant-based Imitators Should be Called Milk

4. FFA Members Return from Educational, Cultural Experience in South Africa

3. Pork Brought to Australia Confirmed to Contain ASF

2. Organic Price Premiums Dip as Demand Grows