Bayer launches Young Beekeeper Award to recognize next generation of beekepers

TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., /PRNewswire/ — Bayer today
announced a nationwide call for the beekeeping industry’s next
generation of leaders, researchers and change-makers to apply for the
Bayer Bee Care Young Beekeeper Award. Revamped for 2018, the program
honors students who are actively working to support honey bees in
their local communities. As an initiative of the Bayer North American
Bee Care Program, the Young Beekeeper Award provides entrants between
the ages of 12 and 18 the opportunity to win $3,000 (1st place),
$2,000 (2nd place) or $1,000 (3rd place) to support honey bee-focused
initiatives in their schools or communities, or to help fund their
college tuition.
Last year, the program introduced a new award specific to young
beekeepers, 18 and under, who applied for the funds to support honey
bee-focused initiatives in their schools or communities. Based on the
overwhelming interest in participating and excellent quality of
applicants, this year Bayer is shifting the program. The Young
Beekeeper Award will recognize the next generation of beekeepers and
their efforts to give back to their communities through pollinator
health and education. Previously, Bayer Bee Care granted the award to
adult beekeepers who work with community partners to support and
promote bee health. Past honoree efforts include teaching war veterans
how to keep bees healthy, using beekeeping as therapeutic instruction
for at-risk youth and educating golfers about why honey bees on the
green are good for the environment.
“Young beekeepers are critical to promoting and preserving the overall
health of pollinators and play a pivotal role in providing pollinators
sustainable habitats and diverse food sources for years to come,” said
Dr. Becky Langer, project manager for the Bayer North American Bee
Care Program. “We are passionate about celebrating these students’
contributions to their communities and are honored to support the
valuable work they’re doing to promote bee health for future
generations.”
The winners will be determined by three judges, including Jake
Reisdorf, first recipient of the 2017 Young Beekeeper Award; Kim
Flottum, editor-in-chief of Bee Culture Magazine; and Langer. The
judges will select winners based on responses to two essay questions
and a professional reference from an individual involved in the
student’s project, such as a mentoring beekeeper/apiarist, community
organization, grower, agricultural group, teacher, school official, or
member of a relevant organization (e.g. beekeeping or gardening
association).
Jake Reisdorf was one of more than 20 young applicants leading the way
for the next generation to inspire others within the beekeeping and
pollinator space. Jake, a 15-year-old beekeeper from California, is a
high school student who manages more than 100 hives and runs his own
business, Carmel Honey Company. He is also passionate about paying it
forward through his “Jake Gives Back” program, where he engages his
community through speeches at schools and local organizations to
educate people about honey bees.
“Educating others about the importance of pollinators and their
central role in our ecosystem is a passion of mine,” said Reisdorf.
“This past year, I have shared my story and my goals with thousands of
people who never knew I existed. When organizations like Bayer
recognize the importance of young adults’ contribution to pollinator
health, amazing things can happen.”
Any student between the ages of 12 and 18 who has approval from a
legal guardian as well as a sponsoring mentor may apply for the
prizes. To review application requirements and enter online, please
visit: https://beehealth.bayer.us/young-beekeeper-award. The deadline
for submission is May 15, 2018.
The Young Beekeeper Award is one of several Bayer North American Bee
Care Program initiatives. Others include:
— Healthy Hives 2020, which develops new strategies and funds key
areas of research to improve hive health in the United States by the
year 2020, investing $1 million in research grants by that year.
— Feed a Bee, an initiative that works with individuals and
organizations to plant more forage for pollinators. The program is
currently accepting proposals from organizations across the country to
achieve the goal of planting in all 50 states by the end of 2018.