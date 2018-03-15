Bayer launches Young Beekeeper Award to recognize next generation of beekepers

TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., /PRNewswire/ — Bayer today

announced a nationwide call for the beekeeping industry’s next

generation of leaders, researchers and change-makers to apply for the

Bayer Bee Care Young Beekeeper Award. Revamped for 2018, the program

honors students who are actively working to support honey bees in

their local communities. As an initiative of the Bayer North American

Bee Care Program, the Young Beekeeper Award provides entrants between

the ages of 12 and 18 the opportunity to win $3,000 (1st place),

$2,000 (2nd place) or $1,000 (3rd place) to support honey bee-focused

initiatives in their schools or communities, or to help fund their

college tuition.

Last year, the program introduced a new award specific to young

beekeepers, 18 and under, who applied for the funds to support honey

bee-focused initiatives in their schools or communities. Based on the

overwhelming interest in participating and excellent quality of

applicants, this year Bayer is shifting the program. The Young

Beekeeper Award will recognize the next generation of beekeepers and

their efforts to give back to their communities through pollinator

health and education. Previously, Bayer Bee Care granted the award to

adult beekeepers who work with community partners to support and

promote bee health. Past honoree efforts include teaching war veterans

how to keep bees healthy, using beekeeping as therapeutic instruction

for at-risk youth and educating golfers about why honey bees on the

green are good for the environment.

“Young beekeepers are critical to promoting and preserving the overall

health of pollinators and play a pivotal role in providing pollinators

sustainable habitats and diverse food sources for years to come,” said

Dr. Becky Langer, project manager for the Bayer North American Bee

Care Program. “We are passionate about celebrating these students’

contributions to their communities and are honored to support the

valuable work they’re doing to promote bee health for future

generations.”

The winners will be determined by three judges, including Jake

Reisdorf, first recipient of the 2017 Young Beekeeper Award; Kim

Flottum, editor-in-chief of Bee Culture Magazine; and Langer. The

judges will select winners based on responses to two essay questions

and a professional reference from an individual involved in the

student’s project, such as a mentoring beekeeper/apiarist, community

organization, grower, agricultural group, teacher, school official, or

member of a relevant organization (e.g. beekeeping or gardening

association).

Jake Reisdorf was one of more than 20 young applicants leading the way

for the next generation to inspire others within the beekeeping and

pollinator space. Jake, a 15-year-old beekeeper from California, is a

high school student who manages more than 100 hives and runs his own

business, Carmel Honey Company. He is also passionate about paying it

forward through his “Jake Gives Back” program, where he engages his

community through speeches at schools and local organizations to

educate people about honey bees.

“Educating others about the importance of pollinators and their

central role in our ecosystem is a passion of mine,” said Reisdorf.

“This past year, I have shared my story and my goals with thousands of

people who never knew I existed. When organizations like Bayer

recognize the importance of young adults’ contribution to pollinator

health, amazing things can happen.”

Any student between the ages of 12 and 18 who has approval from a

legal guardian as well as a sponsoring mentor may apply for the

prizes. To review application requirements and enter online, please

visit: https://beehealth.bayer.us/young-beekeeper-award. The deadline

for submission is May 15, 2018.

The Young Beekeeper Award is one of several Bayer North American Bee

Care Program initiatives. Others include:

— Healthy Hives 2020, which develops new strategies and funds key

areas of research to improve hive health in the United States by the

year 2020, investing $1 million in research grants by that year.

— Feed a Bee, an initiative that works with individuals and

organizations to plant more forage for pollinators. The program is

currently accepting proposals from organizations across the country to

achieve the goal of planting in all 50 states by the end of 2018.