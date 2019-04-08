Bayer welcomes science-based discussion with regulators, researchers and the public

MONHEIM, Germany, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Bayer welcomes a science-based discussion with regulators around the globe, the international research community, as well as with consumers on the safety profile of glyphosate. To that end, all 107 Bayer-owned glyphosate safety study reports that were submitted to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as part of the substance authorization process in the European Union (EU) are now accessible on Bayer’s dedicated transparency platform. In doing so, the company delivers on its commitment to more transparency, including its crop protection safety studies following the acquisition of Monsanto. Many of these and other similar studies were submitted to and evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during its own risk assessment of glyphosate.

“Transparency is a catalyst for trust, so more transparency is a good thing for consumers, policymakers and businesses. As an innovation company, safety is our top priority and we are completely committed to doing everything we can to ensure that our products are safe for people and the environment,” said Liam Condon, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and president of the Crop Science Division. “By making our detailed scientific safety data available, we encourage anyone interested to see for themselves how comprehensive our approach to safety is. We embrace the opportunity to engage in dialogue so we can build more trust in sound science.”

This new addition to the Bayer Transparency platform follows last December’s publication of more than 300 glyphosate safety study summaries submitted under the EU substance authorization process for plant protection products. Access has now been enabled to all the related in-depth glyphosate safety studies to which Bayer wholly owns the rights.

Due to legal restrictions, Bayer cannot release the glyphosate studies conducted and owned by third parties. For more information, please visit our FAQ page.

Bayer stands behind the safety of glyphosate and will continue to vigorously defend its glyphosate-based products. The company is working diligently to ensure the conversation around glyphosate is accurate and will continue to share information on the strong body of science that confirms glyphosate and glyphosate-based products are safe when used as directed and that glyphosate does not cause cancer. Read more about glyphosate and its importance for modern farming on https://www.bayer.com/en/about-glyphosate-based-herbicides-and-their-role-in-agriculture.aspx.