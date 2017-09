Beef Exports Remain Strong, Pork Lower

U.S. beef exports remained well above last year’s pace in July, posting one of the highest monthly export value totals on record, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

However, July pork export volume dipped below its year-ago level for the first time in 15 months, with export value also down slightly. July beef exports totaled 104,488 metric tons, up five percent year-over-year, while export value reached $623.7 million, up 18 percent from a year ago and the highest since December 2014.

For January through July, exports increased 11 percent in volume and 15 percent in compared to the first seven months of last year. Pork exports totaled 173,675 metric tons in July, down four percent year-over-year, valued at $488.9 million, down 0.6 percent. January-July volume was still up 11 percent from a year ago to 1.43 million metric tons, while export value was up 13 percent to $3.7 billion.