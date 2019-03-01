Beef Industry Satisfies America’s Yen for Sushi

The North American Meat Institute, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is celebrating America’s love of beef and sushi during National Deli Meat Month this March by shining a light on Beefshi. Beefshi is a creative, new culinary concept that uses prepared beef products like bologna, summer sausage, corned beef and pastrami as central ingredients in sushi.

“Americans have always loved beef and over the past few decades, their love of sushi has catapulted,” said Eric Mittenthal, vice president of public affairs at The North American Meat Institute (NAMI). “In fact, sushi is one of the fastest growing categories in supermarket deli departments. Therefore, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate National Deli Meat Month than focusing on the marriage of beef and sushi.”

“Beefshi embodies America’s love for beef and sushi,” Mittenthal continued. “Contrary to popular belief, sushi does not mean raw seafood. The termrefers to the vinegared rice that can be paired with many ingredientsincluding fish, vegetables or meat. The various fillings that can be used in today’s sushi are limitless. Therefore, consumers can use their favorite ingredients – including deli meats – to design their favorite sushi/Beefshi.”

Working with a Culinary Institute of America trained chef, NAMI has developed eight new Beefshi recipes, adding to eight recipes from 2018 to introduce the concept and to inspire consumers, retailers and foodservice operators to develop their own Beefshi creations. The concept is brought to life – complete with recipes, how-to videos and nutrition facts at www.Beefshi.com

Multiple state beef councils worked with NAMI to develop the variety of concepts. This is a demonstration of how sushi (and now Beefshi) has become a global commodity that internalizes and promotes regional dietary preferences and cultural practices.

New Recipes Include:

Muffarolletta: Made in conjunction with the Louisiana Beef Council, this roll turns the classic Muffuletta sandwich into a delicious sushi roll

Beefy Cali Roll: Adds a corned beef twist to the standard California Roll, developed in conjunction with the California Beef Council

BeefyWeckyMaki: A sushi take on the western New York favorite Beef on Weck with roast beef, developed with the New York State Beef Council

Double BLT Mega Roll: Roast Beef, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato together in a sushi roll, done with the Wyoming Beef Council

“Beefshi is also a great way to give consumers permission to enjoy deli meats in a different way than on a sandwich,” Mittenthal added. “Prepared beef has numerous nutrition benefits, providing a convenient source of protein, vitamins and minerals. And the category is diverse and offers choices to meet nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Thousands of products are available in the meat case and include low- and reduced-sodium products, low- and reduced-fat products, American Heart Association certified, organic and grass-fed options, Kosher and more.”

Throughout March, NAMI will highlight facts and recipes featuring various deli meat options including its new Beefshi concepts using #DeliMeatMonth. Deli meat facts and nutrition information are available at www.meatpoultrynutrition.org.