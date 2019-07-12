Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Hosts Influencer Event in NYC

DENVER, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On June 26th, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, brought some serious beef to New York City with its latest influencer event “Entertaining with Beef.” The event brought together 14 local and national influencers for an exclusive hands-on experience that included cooking and butchery demonstrations and networking.

During the three-hour long event, attendees learned how to entertain with beef from an acclaimed New York City chef and restauranteur. The educational portion of the evening included:

How to prepare a Korean-style beef appetizer

How to breakdown a whole strip loin

How to cook the perfect steak in a cast-iron skillet

Tips for entertaining with beef

Throughout the cooking demonstrations, the chef explained the inspiration behind the dishes, the flavor profiles of different cuts of beef, the benefits of at home fabrication as well as the use of a cast-iron skillet and tips and tricks for making the perfect steak.

In addition to the hands-on cooking experience, influencers had the opportunity to learn more about how beef is raised from Laurie Munns, a cattle rancher from Hansel Valley, Utah and Federation Division Chairman, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Munns attended the event to represent cattle farmers and ranchers across the United States.

“Seeing firsthand the work that is done with influencers on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, was insightful,” said Munns. “It was a great experience watching these influencers learn about how to entertain with beef and I am looking forward to seeing how they extend this to their followers.”

Food and lifestyle bloggers and members of the media were among the influencers who attended the event. These top-tier influencers each have a large following on their social media channels where they create and share relevant content with consumers.

The exclusive evening of beef served as an opportunity for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand to build relationships with top-tier influencers and learn how the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand can assist influencers in sharing the craveability of beef with new audiences in the future.

“The “Entertaining with Beef” influencer event was a fun and flawless evening,” said Sarah Reece, Director of Influencer Engagement, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “It was a great experience interacting with these influencers and giving them a taste of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand. I’m excited to see what content comes out of this event.”

In total, the social media coverage of the event had a reach of 1.2 million, with just under 1,000 engagements, which included content from Instagram and Facebook. The event also inspired content for the blogs of attendees.

To see content inspired by this event and additional beef recipe inspiration, visit the @beefitswhatsfordinner on Instagram.