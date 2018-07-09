Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. with the Rollout of Beef Meal Kits Nationwide

DENVER-PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — Cooking a delicious, healthy, beef meal from scratch has never been easier with the launch of fresh beef meal kits in retail grocery stores across the country. Developed by American Foods Group in collaboration with Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., the Steak Bowl meal kits rolled out in select stores in February and have expanded to more than 1,500 stores, including one of the top 5 retailers this year.

The kits create a complete beef meal featuring globally inspired flavors that consumers crave. Eat them as is, or add you family’s favorite vegetables to make it your own. They can be found in the fresh meat department and feature USDA choice beef packaged raw with all of the ingredients needed to make several meal options:

Korean Style Bulgogi Beef Bowl

Steak Burrito Bowl

Steak & Tzatziki Bowl

Steak and Mash Bowl

“We are really excited to see these beef meal kits come to fruition, said Shenoa French, director of Manufacturer Engagement at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. understands that people want quick, delicious, healthy options and we are happy deliver that in one package that people can be excited to serve to their loved ones.”

Priced between $12.48 and $17.99, each beef meal kit feeds four to six people and offers today’s busy family a hot meal at home in under 30 minutes and only one pan. Not just convenient, beef provides 10 essential nutrients including zinc, iron, protein and b-vitamins, they are a healthy addition to any dinner table. The kits give the retail customer the opportunity to experience a meal kit or new flavor without a subscription.

Consumers continue to demand beef at retail.1 Along with this, the 2018 Power of Meat Study finds that shoppers continue to look for ways to include convenience-focused solutions in their meal lineup.2

The Marketside meal kits are the perfect solution for shoppers looking for a fresh beef option in a quick and convenient package.