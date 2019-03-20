Beef + Lamb New Zealand Launches Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Branding Campaign

New Zealand grass-fed, pasture-raised beef and lamb is praised by chefs, retailers and consumers all over the world. Thanks to growing U.S. market demand, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, which represents New Zealand’s beef and sheep farmers, is launching an integrated marketing campaign in partnership with leading retail brands to educate consumers on the benefits of grass-fed meat from New Zealand, under the Taste Pure Nature origin brand. The multi-faceted program will launch first in California with online display and video ads, social media, public relations and a bespoke website with information and recipe inspiration.

The campaign will launch with retail-leading brand partners including, The Lamb Company™, the largest North American supplier of lamb and its flagship brand, New Zealand Spring Lamb™, First Light™ and its renowned grass-fed Wagyu beef, recently crowned the gold winner at the World Steak Challenge in London, as well as Atkins Ranch™ with its 100 percent grass-fed and finished, Non-GMO Project Verified Lamb.

“We are delighted to partner with leading brands and companies from New Zealand to increase consumer excitement and drive discovery for the incredible quality and taste of our grass-fed beef and lamb products,” said Andrew Morrison, Chairman, Beef + Lamb New Zealand. “New Zealand sheep and cattle are raised in a farming paradise with rolling green hills surrounded by an expansive ocean and fresh, clean air, and we believe this results in the best grass-fed meat.”

The New Zealand Grass-Fed Difference

While there is growing awareness and buzz for alternative protein products, according to Mintel, the red meat category reached sales of $47 billion in 2018, bolstered by what consumers love about meat – great taste. New Zealand is focused on producing high quality, grass-fed and pasture-raised beef and lamb for discerning customers around the world, and its farms and farmers are unlike any others in the world.

New Zealand farms provide a stress-free place for the animals to live; a calm existence where they can roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures in vast, wide open spaces. The result is a lean, flavorful meat that tastes just as nature intended.

All New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb is farmed and processed under the strictest New Zealand Government regulations for food safety and sustainability. All New Zealand beef and lamb carrying the Taste Pure Nature logo is overseen by a nationwide Quality Assurance system, called the New Zealand Farm Assurance Program (NZFAP), which is officially audited by the New Zealand Government owned AsureQuality.

Campaign Details

Following extensive consumer and market research, the integrated marketing campaign is launching first in California, with strategic focus on Los Angeles and San Francisco. These areas are home to a consumer base that is seeking better-for-you, healthier and sustainable grass-fed meat, and numerous retailers who carry innovative products that align with current culinary trends. For more information on Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Taste Pure Nature and the grass-fed difference, visit www.beefandlambnz.com.