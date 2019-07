Clay Patton makes his way back to Minden for this week’s Friday in the Field. In the first segment the seed corn was off to a slow start with delayed planting. Now with a recent heat streak the corn catching up quickly.

Aside from seed corn the Olson Family Farm is currently working on farm transition with the next generation. Brock Emery is working alongside his father in law Steve Olson to ensure that the farm stays in the family for generations to come.