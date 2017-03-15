Bill Would Make Fence Destroyed by Wildfire Exempt from Sales Tax

The Kansas House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday (3/14) that would exempt the sale of fencing materials used to repair or replace agricultural fences damaged or destroyed by wildfires in 2016 and 2017. A similar bill passed the 2016 Kansas Legislature, but expired December 31, 2016.

HB 2387 would exempt purchases for 2017 and 2018. The Senate is expected to act quickly on the measure so it would become effective later this spring.

Individuals who have purchased fencing materials for this purpose and paid sales taxes will be able to claim a refund from the Kansas Department of Revenue. KLA will provide more details to members once HB 2387 becomes law. In the meantime, purchasers of fencing materials used to repair or replace fences destroyed by wildfires are encouraged to retain sales receipts.